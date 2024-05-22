Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (5)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
