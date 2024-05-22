Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1842 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1842 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2459 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - June 15, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1842 S at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

