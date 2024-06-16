Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5999 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
