1/24 Thaler 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5999 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (2)