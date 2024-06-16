Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1841 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1841 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1841 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5999 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 S at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

