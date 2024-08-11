Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1841 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place January 23, 2024.
