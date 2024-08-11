Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1841 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place January 23, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 A at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1841 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1841 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search