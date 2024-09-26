Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1840 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1840 A at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1840 A at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1840 A at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1840 A at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

