Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1838 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1838 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 B at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 B at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 B at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 B at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR

Category
Year
Search