1/24 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) No grade (1)