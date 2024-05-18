Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 260 CZK
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
