Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1851 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 260 CZK
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1851 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
