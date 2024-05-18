1/12 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (12) AU (10) XF (4) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) PF64 (3) Service PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (6)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Russiancoin (8)

Sonntag (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (4)

Wójcicki (1)