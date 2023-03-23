Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1850 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1850 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

