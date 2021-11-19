Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1849 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1849 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 B at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

