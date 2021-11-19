Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
