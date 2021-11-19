1/12 Thaler 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1)