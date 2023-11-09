1/12 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

