Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
