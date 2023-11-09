Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1847 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1847 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

