Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1846 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1846 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1846 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1846 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

