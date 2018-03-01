Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- WAG (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search