1/12 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)