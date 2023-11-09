Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
