Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

