Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1844 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1844 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 B at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 B at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

