Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
