1/12 Thaler 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (2) No grade (14)

Seller All companies

Denga1700 (2)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (11)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)