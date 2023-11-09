Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
