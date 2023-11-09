Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1843 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1843 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place June 1, 2016.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1843 S at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

