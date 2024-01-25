Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1842 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1842 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2460 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

