Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1842 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2460 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
