Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search