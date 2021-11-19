Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1840 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1840 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

