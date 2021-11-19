1/12 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (4)