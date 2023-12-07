1/12 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (1)