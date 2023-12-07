Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1838 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1838 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

