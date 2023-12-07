Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
