Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4683 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
