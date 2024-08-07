Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4683 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS65 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
