5 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2306 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

