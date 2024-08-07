5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1850" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1877 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service NGC (3)