Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1850" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1850" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1850" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1877 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4678 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2467 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction UBS - September 14, 1998
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

