Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1850" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1877 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4678 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2467 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
