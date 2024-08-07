Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1851 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1851 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2099 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 B at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

