Hanover Period: 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1902 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2099 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
