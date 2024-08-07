Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 B at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

