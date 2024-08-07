Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1849 B "Type 1849-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1916 oz) 5,9584 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (12)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
