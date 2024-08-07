5 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (1)