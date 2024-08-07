Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (191,567 oz) 5958,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2323 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
