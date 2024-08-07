Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1848 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1848 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (191,567 oz) 5958,4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2323 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

