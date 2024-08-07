Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (191,567 oz) 5958,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- UBS (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
4568 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
