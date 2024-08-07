Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1846 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1846 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (191,567 oz) 5958,4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1025 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
4568 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
