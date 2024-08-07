5 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Bolaffi (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Künker (7)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (4)