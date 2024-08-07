Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1845 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 5 Thaler 1845 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0896)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (191,567 oz) 5958,4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 960 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2014
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1845 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search