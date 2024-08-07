Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Gold (0896)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (191,567 oz) 5958,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bolaffi (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 960 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
