2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (21) XF (51) VF (14) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)

