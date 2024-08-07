Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (40)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (8)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (6)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1338 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

