Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
