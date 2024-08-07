Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 B at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

