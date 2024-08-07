Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

