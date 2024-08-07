Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
