Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
1605 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B at auction Stack's - December 15, 2004
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

