Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (7)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
1605 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
