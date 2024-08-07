2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2)