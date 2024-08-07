Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
2938 $
Price in auction currency 2938 USD
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

