Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1845 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
2938 $
Price in auction currency 2938 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
