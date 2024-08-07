Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (2)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Baldwin's - May 9, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 8, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

