Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 7, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Künker (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search