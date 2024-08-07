2 1/2 Thaler 1843 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1843 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 7, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (3)