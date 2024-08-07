Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 3,325 g
- Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
