Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 3,325 g
  • Pure gold (0,0958 oz) 2,9792 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • UBS (3)
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
695 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search