2 1/2 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 1/2 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) VF (6)