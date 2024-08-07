Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2090 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
