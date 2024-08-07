Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1851 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1851 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2090 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 B at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 B at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1851 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search