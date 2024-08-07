10 Thaler 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1851 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2719 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1)