Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1850 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (26)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Lugdunum - December 16, 2022
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1850 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search