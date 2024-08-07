Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1850
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1850 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3603 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
