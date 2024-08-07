Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1849 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1849 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 4, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 5, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

