Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1849 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
