10 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (37) VF (2)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (18)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (7)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (6)