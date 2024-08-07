Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1848 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1848 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (7)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (6)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1848 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search