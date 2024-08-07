Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1848 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1848 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
