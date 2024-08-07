Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1847 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1847 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 B at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

