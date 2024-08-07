10 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)