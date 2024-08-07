Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1847 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1847 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Künker (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
