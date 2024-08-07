Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4264 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
