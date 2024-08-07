Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1846 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1846 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1846 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4264 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction London Coins - March 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Hanover 10 Thaler 1846 B at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

