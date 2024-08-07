10 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS61 (2) Service NGC (4)