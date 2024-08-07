Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8914 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3789 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search