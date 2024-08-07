Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1844 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1844 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1844 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8914 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3789 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CHF
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1844 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search