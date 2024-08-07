Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1844 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (5)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5230 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5184 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
