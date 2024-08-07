Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1844 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1844 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1844 S - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5230 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5184 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 10 Thaler 1844 S at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

