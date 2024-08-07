Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1838 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 10 Thaler 1838 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3297 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction AA Muntenveiling - July 4, 2020
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 B at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

