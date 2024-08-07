Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2129 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3297 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
