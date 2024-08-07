10 Thaler 1838 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1838 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

