2 Pfennig 1851 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1851 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
