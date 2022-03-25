2 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4105 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) No grade (4)