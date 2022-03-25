Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4105 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
