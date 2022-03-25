Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1850 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1850 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1850 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4105 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1850 B at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

