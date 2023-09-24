2 Pfennig 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) No grade (1)