Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search