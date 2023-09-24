Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1849 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1849 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1849 B - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place September 23, 2023.

Сondition
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

