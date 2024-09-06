Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1849 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1849
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1730 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
