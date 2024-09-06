Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1849 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1730 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1849 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

