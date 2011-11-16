Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1847 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1847 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

