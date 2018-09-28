Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the VAuctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place September 28, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1846 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1846 B at auction VAuctions - September 28, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date September 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1846 B at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

