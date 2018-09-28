2 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the VAuctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place September 28, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)