Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1846 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1846
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1846 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the VAuctions auction for USD 30. Bidding took place September 28, 2018.
Сondition
Seller VAuctions
Date September 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
