Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

