2 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (1)