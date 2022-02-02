Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1845 B "Type 1845-1851" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1845 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
