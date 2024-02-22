Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1844 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1844 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1844 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1844 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6089 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1844 S at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

