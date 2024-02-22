Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1844 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1844 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6089 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 19, 2024.
