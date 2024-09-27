2 Pfennig 1844 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 938 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)