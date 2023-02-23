Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1843 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 4. Bidding took place February 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
