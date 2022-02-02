Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
