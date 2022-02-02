Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 2 Pfennig 1842 S - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • WAG (5)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

