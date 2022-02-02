2 Pfennig 1842 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (4) VF (1)